Carlsberg sales surpass pre-pandemic levels

Carlsberg has upgraded its full-year profit guidance after reporting that sales volumes have now exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

The world’s third largest brewer said hot summer weather, Euro 2020 and bars reopening caused a strong spike in sales during Q2. It added that sales volumes in China and Russia were “well above” 2019 levels.

The Danish company had previously revealed that it expected operating profit to increase by 5% to 10% this year.

It has now increased that guidance to between 8% and 11% after a strong Q2 performance. However, it warned that an uncertain trading environment could affect future its sales and pointed to rising commodity prices as a potential issue.

“Markets across Europe are gradually returning to a more normal environment, but other markets, especially Asia, continue to be severely restricted by the new wave of infection,” Carlsberg chief executive Cees ’t Hart said.