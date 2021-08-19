Carlsberg sales surpass pre-pandemic levels

19 August, 2021
By Martin Green

Carlsberg has upgraded its full-year profit guidance after reporting that sales volumes have now exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

The world’s third largest brewer said hot summer weather, Euro 2020 and bars reopening caused a strong spike in sales during Q2. It added that sales volumes in China and Russia were “well above” 2019 levels.

The Danish company had previously revealed that it expected operating profit to increase by 5% to 10% this year.

It has now increased that guidance to between 8% and 11% after a strong Q2 performance. However, it warned that an uncertain trading environment could affect future its sales and pointed to rising commodity prices as a potential issue.

“Markets across Europe are gradually returning to a more normal environment, but other markets, especially Asia, continue to be severely restricted by the new wave of infection,” Carlsberg chief executive Cees ’t Hart said.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: year, sales, volumes, guidance, strong, levels, across europe, carlsberg, environment, profit, sales volumes, q2, “markets across, potential issue, issue “markets, issue “markets across, expected operating profit, uncertain trading environment, rising commodity prices, potential issue “markets




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

STRANGER THOUGHTS: A place for members

The recent launch of Martinez members’ cocktail bar on Soho’s Greek Street struck a chord with me.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter