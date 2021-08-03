Armagnac blends on the rise following Covid

The sales of armagnac blends have increased due to the added exposure brought to them by the pandemic according to Bordeneuve Châteaux & Collections.

Commercial director Jérôme Castledine believes the extra time given to consumers during lockdown has allowed them to engage more with blends rather than just vintages.

“For us, the most remarkable effect has been the change in perception of blended armagnacs, with respect to vintages on an international scale,” said Castledine.

“The simple fact that the consumer has had more time to discover, and consequently, try out different armagnac qualities has brought about, thanks to tastings and, above all, home cocktail mixology, a noticeable increase in the volumes of blended armagnacs being ordered by our partners for their own specific markets.”

Bordeneuve Châteaux & Collections is a family-owned company housed in the Gers region which produces a range of armagnacs, most notably its Baron de Signognac range which is sold in many of The World’s 50 Best Bars.

Castledine also believes that the increased attention on blended armagnacs is both a positive for consumers and producers due to the lower price points and reliable supply.

Castledine added: “[It’s a] win for the consumer who can purchase a VS, VSOP, 10-year-old or even a 20-year-old for less than the majority of vintages and also mix them to create delicious home cocktails, while maintaining impeccable craft quality.

“It’s also a bonus for the producer, as the blends are renewable annually, whereas the vintages, product of a single year's harvest and distillation, are, by definition, exhaustible.”