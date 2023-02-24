Heineken

Bill Gates buys stake in Heineken

24 February, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

The billionaire founder of Microsoft has bought a 3.76% stake in Dutch drinks giant Heineken Holding NV, although Gates has previously said he was “not a big beer drinker”.

According to the Netherlands Financial Markets Authority, Gates purchased the €850m shares on 17 February.

Gates purchased the shares from Mexico's FEMSA, which sold all 18 million of its shares held in Heineken Holding. 

In a 2018 interview with Reddit, Gates said: "When I end up at something like a baseball game I drink light beer to get with the vibe of all the other beer drinkers. Sorry to disappoint real beer drinkers,” as the move is a surprise to some. 

Heineken was recently ranked first place as the bestselling beer brand in Drinks International’s 2023 Brands Report.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: markets, heineken, NV, according, netherlands, FEMSA, heineken holding, financial, shares, stake, holding, purchased, gates, gates purchased, netherlands financial, 18 million, financial markets, february gates purchased, 17 february gates, authority gates purchased, financial markets authority, markets authority gates




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter