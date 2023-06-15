Bordeneuve Châteaux & Collections re-enters US market

After several years of voluntary absence from the US market, the new partnership will initially target Bordeneuve’s international bas armagnac collection, Baron de Sigognac, aimed at the on-trade and premium department stores.

Anthem Imports has a portfolio of international small batch and family produced premium spirits which are currently available in 19 US states, with distribution growth programmed over the next three years.

Bordeneuve Châteaux & Collections, owned and run by master-distiller Thomas Guasch, has partnerships with more than 40 countries for its Armagnacs and French eau-de-vie collections and this new deal will be its first foray into the US market for a number of years.

“I have known Fred Barnet, owner of Anthem Imports, for six years,” said Jérôme Castledine, commercial director for Bordeneuve. “We became firm friends with a common outlook on natural spirits and craft production methodology. The conjunction is now most favourable for us to cement our views with this partnership which, we firmly believe, will be both mutually beneficial and perennial.

“In the past we’ve struggled to communicate with distributors in the US and generally found them tricky to deal with, but with Fred it’s been the opposite and it encouraged us to commit to the market once again.”

Anthem imports received its first shipment of Baron de Sigognac armagnac in June of this year.