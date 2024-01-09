The Burnt Faith team incl. Simon Wright (third from right)

British brandy house raises £2 million to fund global expansion

09 January, 2024
By Oli Dodd

British brandy producer, Burnt Faith, has announced it has raised £2 million in funding to finance future global expansion ambitions.

Named investors include head of Freud Communications, Matthew Freud, and former co-owner and chief executive of Anchor Brewing Co., Keith Greggor.

“Many people aspire to disrupt the spirits category, but there’s really only been a few game-changing players that I’ve seen in the last 40 years,” said Greggor.

“Burnt Faith is certainly proving to be one of them. Clear concept, clear white space and clear category opportunity.  In already knowing Simon and his track record it was a no-brainer to get involved at the start”

Burnt Faith founder and chief executive, Simon Wright previously founded Hawkes Cider before selling the company to Brewdog in 2018, Greggor was a non-executive director of the Scottish brewing company at the time.

Burnt Faith launched its debut release Batch 001 in April last year, before signing with Proof Drinks in June 2023 to increase the brand’s domestic reach.

“I believe the global opportunity within brandy is huge, so I want our ambition and execution to mirror this,” said Wright.

“We have been ambitious from the get-go by building the Brandy House in London and bringing commercial brandy production to the UK for the first time in over 200 years.

“As we begin to establish ourselves, we are turning toward managing our growth needs both nationally and internationally. That will require further investment in aging stock and continuing to innovate within a sleepy category.”

