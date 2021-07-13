Moët Hennessy and Campari Group form ecommerce partnership

Moët Hennessy and Campari Group have joined forces to create an ecommerce business that will sell wine and spirits to consumers across Europe.

It will be a 50/50 joint venture as soon as all customary regulatory requirements are completed.

Last summer, Campari purchased a 49% stake in Tannico – Italy’s leading online wine and spirits retailer – for €23.4 million.

Tannico also owns a majority stake in Ventealapropriete.com, a major ecommerce platform for the sale of premium wines and spirits in France.

Campari will sell its stake in Tannico to the JV for €25.6 million. The new venture will be led by current Tannico chief executive Marco Magnocavallo, who remains a minority shareholder in the business, with the aim of building “a European e-commerce pure player in this growing category”.

"With the joint backing of Moët Hennessy and Campari, Tannico will have the firepower to consolidate the fragmented European e-commerce sector and offer a qualitative, sizeable and integrated route to market option catering to the needs of all its wines and spirits suppliers,” said Magnocavallo.

Philippe Schaus, president and chief executive of Moët Hennessy, said: “This partnership represents a significant step forward in our global e-commerce development strategy. While e-commerce was already a growing channel for wines and spirits, the global pandemic has triggered a significant acceleration.”

Campari Group chief executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz, added: “After the completion of Tannico's first transformational step with the acquisition of Ventealapropriete.com, thanks to this agreement, the new partnership aims to continue to grow, further strengthening its footprint and expertise in the online retailing of spirits and wines.”