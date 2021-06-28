The Macallan Concept No.3 launches

Scotch whisky producer The Macallan has teamed up with esteemed graphic designer David Carson to launch a travel retail exclusive called Concept No. 3.

It features whisky matured in first-fill, sherry-seasoned American oak casks, enhanced by a selection of European oak casks to add depth and richness.

The Macallan Concept No. 3 is the final release in a limited-edition series designed to “fuse the artistry and expertise behind The Macallan’s whisky-making with creativity and culture”.

The Concept No. 1, released in 2017, was inspired by surrealist art. Concept No. 2 brought music and whisky together in order to combine the twin passions of The Macallan whisky maker Steven Bremner, who is also a DJ. It was the resounding winner at our Travel Retail Awards 2020 after delivering bold activiations and impressive sales across the world, from Taiwan to Dubai.

Concept No. 3 is a collaboration with Texas-born designer Carson, who is also a professional surfer. He spent time with The Macallan whisky maker Polly Logan on Speyside to gain inspiration for the handmade designs.

The abv was developed specifically to be 40.8%, after the pair realised that eight is their favourite number.

Carson (pictured) said: “In some of The Macallan work, I very noticeably got into what I call ‘my zone’, where I was just clicking. It was all coming together so I'm not aware of time, or even where I am.

“The Macallan people I've dealt with have been so open to exploring new ideas and to different types of creativity. Their obvious love for nature and where they work, the hand-doneness and the wooden casks – you have so much of that with The Macallan collaboration and I am very proud of it.”

Logan added: “It’s been an absolute joy to work with David Carson on the creation of Concept No. 3. I was deeply inspired by his vibrancy, and drew on this to create a bright, fresh whisky. Its pale yellow colour, which we’ve named Californian Gold, reflects David’s sun-soaked days as a surfer and it also reveals the citrus notes which shine through.

“Whisky and art fans alike will appreciate the fine balance achieved in this wonderfully uplifting expression, combining fruity notes of pear with warming cinnamon spice and a creamy, vanilla sweetness.”

The Macallan Concept No. 3 has a rrp of $150, £115 or €135.