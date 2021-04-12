BrewDog expands gin offering with LoneWolf Peach & Passionfruit

BrewDog Distilling Co has launched LoneWolf Peach & Passionfruit gin as the latest expansion of its spirits portfolio.

The gin was launched on 29 March and is available in the off trade as well as BrewDog bars across the UK, with a RRP £25.

Steven Kersley, director of distilling operations, said: “Launching a peach & passionfruit gin might seem a bit of a curve-ball for LoneWolf as this flavour combination takes our classic London Dry in a whole new direction.



“It came about from the success of our LoneWolf 12 Gins of Christmas advent calendar which included a white peach gin. Feedback on the peach was really positive so we decided to play around with complimentary flavours, finding that passionfruit added bold tropical notes and yuzu really dialled up the citrus bite alongside grapefruit and lemon peel.



“These all sit alongside the synonymous juniper notes of LoneWolf gin. The result is a serious summer crowd pleaser, best served with tonic and a slice of fresh peach. Once our BrewDog bars re-open soon we’re seeing this one being a bit hit.”