International Spirits Challenge 2021 announces results for vodka, tequila and mezcal

06 April, 2021
By Martin Green

The world’s leading vodka, tequila and mezcal producers are celebrating after securing medals at the International Spirits Challenge 2021.

Judges awarded three double gold medals, 20 golds, 61 silver medals and 17 bronzes within the vodka category. A strong geographical spread was evident, with double golds for Beam Suntory’s Alberta Pure Vodka from Canada and Permalko’s organic vodka from Russia.

Within tequila, there was just one double gold medal awarded to Sazerac Company’s Expresiones del Corazon George T Stagg Anejo. Judges also gave out 19 golds, 30 silvers and 10 bronze medals.

There were three double golds within mezcal, with Koch El Mezcal Ensamble, Casa Virtudes Mezcal Burero and The Lost Explorer Mezcal Tobala all seizing glory. Judges also awarded four gold medals for mezcals, and there was a silver for a world agave spirit called Comont, produced by Samuel Gaudette in Quebec, Canada.

Visit the ISC 2021 results page for the full rundown of winners.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: vodka, international spirits, international spirits challenge, gold, awarded, ISC, three, tequila, double, judges, mezcal, medals, golds, double golds, gold medals, vodka tequila, three double, spirits challenge 2021, virtudes mezcal burero, casa virtudes mezcal, ensamble casa virtudes




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

Safety is paramount for female bar staff

Nick Strangeway on the duty of care which bars must have to their female staff and customers.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter