Single Malts of Scotland launches new 11-year-olds

06 April, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Independent whisky bottlers Single Malts of Scotland has added new 11-year-old whiskies as part of its Reserve Casks range.

The Teaninich 11-year-old, Mannochmore-11 year-old and Blair Athol 11-year-old have been sourced by head blender Oliver Chilton and bottled at 48% with no added colour and non chill-filtration.

Teaninich 11 year-old (Highlands)

A batch of five ex-bourbon hogsheads from Teaninich distillery was used to create this single malt, distilled in 2007, 2008 and 2009 and aged for more than 11 years. RRP £59.95.

Mannochmore 11 year-old (Speyside)

A batch of seven hogsheads from Mannochmore distillery, distilled in 2009 and aged for more than 11 years. RRP £57.95.

Blair Athol 2009 11 year-old (Highlands)

A batch of five ex-bourbon hogsheads from Blair Athol distillery was used to create this single malt, distilled in 2009 and aged for more than 11 years. RRP £57.95.

All three whiskies are available through online retailer The Whisky Exchange.

