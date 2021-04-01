US champagne imports down 19% in 2020

According to the Champagne Bureau USA, the exports of champagne to the US fell almost 19% in 2020 year-on-year.

The total number of bottles shipped to the US in 2020 was 20,838,248 which the bureau says is due to the economic effects of Covid-19 while globally, champagne shipped 17.9 percent fewer bottles.

However according to the bureau, the value of these shipments to the US reached more than $572.2m, making it the highest of any country outside of France.



“The champagne sector has proven its resilience before, and it will do so again,” said Jennifer Hall, director of the Champagne Bureau, USA.



“After the Great Recession, the industry bounced back and saw seven consecutive years of growth in champagne shipments to the US. It’s our hope that champagne will again show its strength as the US makes progress towards recovery from the global pandemic.”