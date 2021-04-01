champagne imports usa

US champagne imports down 19% in 2020

01 April, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

According to the Champagne Bureau USA, the exports of champagne to the US fell almost 19% in 2020 year-on-year.

The total number of bottles shipped to the US in 2020 was 20,838,248 which the bureau says is due to the economic effects of Covid-19 while globally, champagne shipped 17.9 percent fewer bottles.

However according to the bureau, the value of these shipments to the US reached more than $572.2m, making it the highest of any country outside of France.

“The champagne sector has proven its resilience before, and it will do so again,” said Jennifer Hall, director of the Champagne Bureau, USA.

“After the Great Recession, the industry bounced back and saw seven consecutive years of growth in champagne shipments to the US. It’s our hope that champagne will again show its strength as the US makes progress towards recovery from the global pandemic.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: US, year, champagne, usa, bottles, according, bureau, champagne bureau, shipments, 19%, shipped, bounced, bureau usa, jennifer hall, hall director, usa “after, champagne bureau usa, bureau usa “after, progress towards recovery, makes progress towards, seven consecutive years




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

Safety is paramount for female bar staff

Nick Strangeway on the duty of care which bars must have to their female staff and customers.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter