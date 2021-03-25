Monkey Shoulder and Fever-Tree team up for ultimate mixing pack

Scotch brand Monkey Shoulder has teamed up with Fever-Tree in a bid to create the ultimate mixing pack for the off-trade channel.

The bundle features a 20cl bottle of Monkey Shoulder and four cans of Fever-Tree’s light ginger ale.

The mixer pack was designed to “create sociable serves” and also to encourage anyone in lockdown to enjoy a virtual drink with friends and family.

Ieuan Morgan, brand manager for Monkey Shoulder, said: “This collaboration and product format is a first for our brand and business, and furthers our objective of making whisky approachable and accessible to more people.

“We’ve thrown out the rulebook, or at least the perception that whisky is a drink best enjoyed alone, by creating a sociable pack that offers an entry point into the whisky category with an undeniably refreshing serve.”

Fergus Franks, brand manager for Fever-Tree, added: “Our brand was created with the belief that great-tasting, quality mixed drinks don't need to be complicated.

“This partnership with Monkey Shoulder taps into the versatility of our products, introducing non-whisky drinkers to a new drink they can enjoy.

“The new pack shows how simple it is to enjoy whisky, in a format that is adaptable to current and future social situations.”