Caskshare announces partnership with Holyrood Distillery

16 March, 2021
By Oli Dodd

Single cask whisky buying platform Caskshare has announced a partnership with Edinburgh’s Holyrood Distillery.

The partnership sees four unique sherry cask whiskies from Holyrood Distillery’s Made by Edinburgh range, added to Caskshare’s online portfolio.

Caskshare was launched in February 2021 by the creator of the Craft Whisky Club subscription, David Nicol.

The platform provides an affordable avenue for consumers to purchase single cask whiskies by investing in single-bottle shares of a whole maturing cask.

The Made by Edinburgh Range will be bottled in May 2031 and include an Oloroso Cask, Moscatel Cask, Amontillado Cask and a Pedro Ximenez Cask.

The Holyrood Distillery was established in Edinburgh’s city centre in 2019, becoming the Scottish capital’s first single malt distillery in almost a century.

Holyrood casks are available for purchase through the Caskshare website, bottle prices start at £79.

