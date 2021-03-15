Fuller’s London Pride announces partnership with The British & Irish Lions

Fuller’s London Pride has announced a two-year partnership with The British & Irish Lions, becoming the official beer of the rugby union team.

The London-based ale brand will mark the launch of the partnership with the Roar with Pride campaign, offering supporters a range of VIP experiences around the Lion’s three-test series against current world champions, South Africa.

“We all know that big sporting occasions go hand in hand with an excellent beer, so we are delighted to have agreed this partnership. London Pride is an iconic brand with a rich rugby heritage and is enjoyed by rugby supporters up and down the land,” said Ben Calveley, managing director at The British & Irish Lions.

“We are delighted to welcome them to our family of commercial partners and look forward to working together to create a truly memorable Series.”

The partnership will see Fuller’s London Pride poured at the Lion’s match against Japan at BT Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday 26th June 2021, the first Lions test match to be played on home soil since 2005.

“Fuller’s London Pride has had a proud association with rugby for many years, so it is very exciting and a real privilege for us to become the Official Beer of The British & Irish Lions and to be able to display the iconic Lions shield across our product range,” said Tim Clay, managing director at Asahi UK.

“The Lions has a special place in the heart of rugby fans throughout the four nations, and we hope to be able to help fans to maximise their enjoyment of the much-anticipated Series.”