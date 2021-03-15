Bacardí appoints Simon Owen MD of Australia & NZ

Bacardi has appointed Simon Owen as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand which will be effective from April 1.

Owen has been Bacardi’s director of grocery for the UK since 2016 and is taking over from Mauricio Vergara, who has joined the company’s Global Leadership Team as president and COO of Patrón tequila and D’ussé cognac.

“Thanks to the amazing work of Mauricio and the team, despite the challenges and setbacks of the pandemic, our core brands are flying in Australia and New Zealand – especially Patrón, which is going from strength to strength,” said Owen.

“We’re not stopping there though and from day one, my priority is continuing that momentum and growing share even further.

“While there are huge differences between the Australia and New Zealand markets and the UK, there are also lots of synergies. I plan to use my experience to build on the fantastic work of the team and grow our partnerships in both the retail and bar industry.”