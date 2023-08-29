Shanky’s Whip secures Australia distribution deal with Amber Beverage Group

The move comes from increased focus on major global markets for the brand, as it looks to expand in Australia.

Tim Dunlop, commercial director for Shanky’s Whip said: “Our partnership with Amber Beverage Group will take our distribution footprint to the next level and play an intrinsic part of our growth ambitions in Australia.”

Distilled in County Cavan, and blended and bottled by Shanky and Shireman under bond in Ireland, Shanky’s Whip uses a blend of Irish spirits and aged pot still whiskey.

Tanya Mah, head of marketing at Amber Beverage, said: “Shanky’s Whip will benefit from our nationwide distribution network in Australia, which includes local representation in all states. In the year ahead we’ll be firmly focused on growing the brand in major and specialist retail outlets and hospitality venues while encouraging trial.”

Shanky’s Whip (33% abv) is available from select First Choice Liquor Market stores and independent retailers for an rrp of $58.