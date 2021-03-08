US Covid relief a 'great starting point' says Distilled Spirits Council

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States has released a statement praising the ‘great starting place’ created by the senate’s passage of a $28.6bn relief package for hospitality.

The US senate passed the Covid-19 relief package which will see the funds added to the Restaurant Revitalisation Fund that will aim to support the nation’s hostility sector financially.

“Restaurants, bars and distilleries have been absolutely devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Restaurant Revitalisation Fund will provide critical funding for these businesses as they work to get back on their feet,” read a statement released by DISCUS.

“Specifically, hospitality businesses will be able to use the $28.6bn in grants to keep the lights on and provide good-paying jobs. Our nation’s restaurants, bars and distilleries are in desperate need of relief, and this bill is a great place to start.



“We will continue to advocate for full funding of the Restaurants Act to provide restaurants, bars and distilleries the relief they need to recover and rebuild for a brighter future."

According to the DISCUS, grants may be used for payroll, mortgage or rent payments, utilities, maintenance expenses (including construction to accommodate outdoor seating), supplies (including protective equipment), food and beverage expenses within the scope of normal business practice, covered supplier costs, operational expenses and paid sick leave.