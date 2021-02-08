tales of the cocktail

Tales of the Cocktail joins Hospitality Recovery Coalition in US

08 February, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

The Tales of the Cocktail Foundation has joined the Hospitality Recovery Coalition, which advocates for legislation to support the on-trade in light of the economic impacts of COVID-19.

The Hospitality Recovery Coalition is an initiative led by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States in partnership with the American Distilled Spirits Alliance, the Council of State Restaurant Associations, the National Restaurant Association, Tales of the Cocktail Foundation and TIPS.

“The addition of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation to our coalition will strengthen our voice as we call for additional support for restaurants, bars and distilleries facing challenges created by the pandemic,” said Distilled Spirits Council president and CEO Chris Swonger.

Caroline Rosen, president of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, added: “We’re honoured to have the opportunity to partner with DISCUS and supporting members of the Hospitality Recovery Coalition.

“This work is so essential for the industry right now, and we look forward to amplifying and contributing to these initiatives.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: spirits, recovery, distilled, states, united states, coalition, distilled spirits, council, hospitality, initiative, spirits council, distilled spirits council, COVID, impacts, hospitality recovery, recovery coalition, hospitality recovery coalition




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

Bottled cocktails: The dos and don'ts

Pre-made cocktails have always carried a stigma, which I find odd. The romance of watching bartenders make drinks from scratch left pre-batched cocktails feeling cheap to many consumers, but lockdowns have forced this attitude to change.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter