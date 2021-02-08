Tales of the Cocktail joins Hospitality Recovery Coalition in US

The Tales of the Cocktail Foundation has joined the Hospitality Recovery Coalition, which advocates for legislation to support the on-trade in light of the economic impacts of COVID-19.

The Hospitality Recovery Coalition is an initiative led by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States in partnership with the American Distilled Spirits Alliance, the Council of State Restaurant Associations, the National Restaurant Association, Tales of the Cocktail Foundation and TIPS.

“The addition of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation to our coalition will strengthen our voice as we call for additional support for restaurants, bars and distilleries facing challenges created by the pandemic,” said Distilled Spirits Council president and CEO Chris Swonger.

Caroline Rosen, president of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, added: “We’re honoured to have the opportunity to partner with DISCUS and supporting members of the Hospitality Recovery Coalition.

“This work is so essential for the industry right now, and we look forward to amplifying and contributing to these initiatives.”