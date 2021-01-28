Foncalieu trains focus on rosé, ecommerce and innovation

Premium rosé, ecommerce and innovation in packaging will form the bedrock of Foncalieu’s strategy as it bids to enjoy a strong commercial performance in 2021.

The large French co-operative now dedicates 30% of its production to rosé, with 14 grape varietals vinified.

It will launch a new, limited-edition rosé this year in an effort to build up momentum in the category and emerge as “a quality leader in Occitania”.

Foncalieu is also investing in innovative containers that are lighter, recyclable and sustainable. This trend will be amplified thanks through several new products in 2021, including organic ranges, a 50cl range and cubic BIBs for the traditional market.

“Our long-term strategy is based on a sustainable approach that creates economic, social and environmental value for all our stakeholders,” Jean-Marie Cassignol, the recently elected president of Foncalieu, told Drinks International. “This is the very essence of co-operation.”

Foncalieu has remained agile during the pandemic, focusing on buoyant markets like Sweden and fast-growing channels like the multiple off-trade.

Last year, it hired Vincent Capmas as export sales director and Anne Calas to focus on the UK off-trade. The objectives for 2021 are to develop e-commerce and mass distribution.

In France, at the Comptoir de la Cité in Carcassonne, Foncalieu has set up a series of services to stay close to its customers and to continue to support them during this event: click & collect, drive, free home deliveries.