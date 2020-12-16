Diageo rolls out advanced health warnings on key brands

Diageo is rolling out voluntary enhanced health warnings on bottles of Smirnoff, Gordon’s, Baileys and Captain Morgan as part of its broader responsible drinking campaign.

The on-pack information will direct consumers to a website called drinkiq.com, a global resource that provides consumers with the correct tools to make informed choices regarding alcohol consumption.

The updated labels are currently in production and will first appear on 70cl and 1-litre bottles of Smirnoff as well as 1-litre bottles of Gordon’s Pink Gin in early 2021. Baileys and Captain Morgan will follow and then the labels across all brands.

The firm has chosen the domestic UK market as the first jurisdiction to launch these labels.

Dayalan Nayager, managing director at Diageo UK, said: “As the UK’s leading spirits producer, we think it is essential that our consumers make informed choices about alcohol.

“We want to change the way the world drinks for the better, and today’s initiatives are just the first step forward in our long-term global ambition to reach one billion people with messages of moderation over the next ten years.”

As well as retaining information previously displayed, information on the new labels will include the up-to-date Chief Medical Officer’s guidance, IARD’s 18 age restriction commitment, and a new enhanced warning: “Alcohol may cause health problems. For more information, visit DRINKiQ.com.”

Last month, Diageo revealed a 10-year action plan designed to achieve net zero carbon emissions across all direct operations, bolster its commitment to responsible drinking and boost ethnic diversity in the leadership team.

Its “Society 2030: Spirit of Progress” plan features three key pillars: promoting positive drinking; championing inclusion and diversity; and pioneering grain-to-glass sustainability.

The positive drinking campaign aims to reach 1 billion people with messages regarding the importance of drinking in moderation.

It also hopes to change the attitudes of 5 million motorists towards drink driving, and educate 10 million people on the dangers of underage drinking.