Famous Grouse unveils new global advertising campaign

01 December, 2020
By Oli Dodd

The Famous Grouse has launched a global ad campaign encouraging viewers to focus on “occasions and the outdoors”.

The Scotch whisky brand's Spend Time in Grouse Country campaign sees the return of mascot Gilbert the Grouse, and includes TV and digital advertising.

“To celebrate and honour our history, we have created a reward space, a place where our drinkers can relax and connect with friends - whether online or offline - and take a moment to savour Scotland’s number one whisky. We simply call this place Grouse Country,” said Joakim Leijon, global brand controller for The Famous Grouse. 

“Our new Spend Time in Grouse Country global brand campaign is designed to fit into the challenging times we currently face, bringing some warmth and positivity to the Blended Scotch category and our consumers’ lives.”

Spend Time in Grouse Country is the latest in an illustrious pedigree of campaigns for The Famous Grouse. The Quality in an Age of Change ads in the early 1970s helped the brand rise from obscurity to become the bestselling whisky in the UK.

The campaign will be rolled out in multiple markets this winter.

