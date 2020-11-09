Tesla launches tequila brand in US

Electric car manufacturer Tesla launched its own tequila brand last week carrying an RRP of $250 per bottle to the US market.

Tesla Tequila, a 100% agave añejo, is made by major producer Destiladora del Valle de Tequila also known as Casa Maestri, but according to the website the product has already sold out.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk initially failed to trademark the name ‘Teslaquila’ following a backlash from various tequila producers in Mexico forcing the billionaire entrepreneur to settle on Tesla Tequila.

"Tesla is now a certified brand of tequila under the strict regulations regarding our national drink,” said Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council.

The tequila is presented in a lightning bolt-shaped bottle and is only available in selected US markets including New York, California and Washington.