The Drinks Trust launches diversity and wellbeing survey

The Drinks Trust has launched a survey in order to better understand what the industry’s thoughts are on diversity and inclusion.

The results will help to evolve the services and support supplied by The Drinks Trust as well as businesses in the drinks and hospitality sectors. The survey includes four sections covering the individual, their work life, diversity and wellbeing.

By understanding the diverse nature of the industry, and what needs to be done to evolve it, The Drinks Trust hopes to better support the drinks industry community. The survey has been created by We Are Wellbeing in association with Best Bar None, NDML, NTIA, SIBA and WSTA.

The Drinks Trust CEO, Ross Carter, said: “We are very keen to understand the needs of the people within our industry so we can ensure we provide the best possible support to them. We ask all businesses to share the survey so we can build a comprehensive picture”.

Operations Manager, of NTIA, Silvana Kill added: "Never has there been a more important time than now to join forces and support diversity, inclusion and the wellbeing of the night-time industry workforce. We are fully committed to helping our community on this journey throughout the pandemic and beyond."