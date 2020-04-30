The Drinks Trust fundraising surpasses £1m

Following a request for support through the “Your Round, Help Your Trade” campaign, The Drinks Trust has raised more than £1m to support members of the industry who have been affected by COVID-19.

The funds have been made up of around £650,000 in donations and fundraising initiatives while £350,000 has come from business partners.

The Drinks Trust has set out to continue supporting more than 350 ongoing beneficiaries, many of who are in critical need with regards to COVID-19, as well as increasing capacity and access to wellbeing support for anyone suffering with anxiety and depression concerns.

In addition, The Drinks Trust has completed the COVID-19 Emergency Grant fund, enabling it to provide 1750 beneficiaries with a one-off financial grant of £250 primarily assisting those who face loss of earnings as a result of the pandemic.

The Drinks Trust is funded by industry donor businesses through events and fundraising efforts of its community. None of this would have been possible without the generosity and support from all areas of the drinks industry.