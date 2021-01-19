Ian Burrell one of four new appointments by The Drinks Trust

The Drinks Trust has appointed Troy Christensen as its new chair of the Board of Trustees as well as three new patrons in Ian Burrell, Becky Paskin and Jaega Wise.

Christensen joined the charity’s Board of Trustees in 2018, having been a long-standing supporter of The Drinks Trust both personally and through his company Enotria&Coe.

Christensen was appointed CEO of Enotria Wine Cellars in June 2014 and oversaw the acquisition of Coe Vintners in 2015, creating one of the largest premium wine and spirits distributors in the UK.



In March 2020, The Drinks Trust introduced its patron program, with the aim of raising awareness and increasing the charity’s reach and impact.

In 2021, the patrons will be joined by self-proclaimed Global Rum Ambassador Ian Burrell, spirits journalist and whisky expert Becky Paskin, and TV and radio presenter Jaega Wise.



They will join existing patrons Matthew Rhys, Jancis Robinson MW OBE and Olly Smith as well as founder patron, Tom Yusef.

“After the unbelievable challenges 2020 presented to our industry through the impact of Covid and government policy, this is a very relevant time for The Drinks Trust,” said Christensen.

“The support it offers can be life-changing and reminds us how we can give back through initiatives like The Drinks Community. Combined with the ongoing conversation about the creation of a minister for hospitality, the work of The Drinks Trust will be more important than ever in the next few years.”