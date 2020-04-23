Campari sets up on-trade charity fund with The Drinks Trust

Campari UK has created the Shaken Not Broken Fund to provide support to front-line workers in the hospitality industry during and following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has donated £100,000 towards the fund and is now calling on the nation to get involved and support those from the industry hit hardest across the country.

The fund was created in collaboration with The Drinks Trust and TiPJAR, in response to hospitality workers facing economic hardship as a result of the outbreak.

The Drinks Trust will administer the funds to those who need them, focusing on financial assistance, education grants and wellbeing grants.

Donors can select the area they wish to support within the UK and their contribution will then go directly to front-line hospitality workers in their chosen location.

Brad Madigan, managing director of Campari UK, said: “The total closure of the UK on trade as a result of COVID-19 is having a very real impact on the livelihoods of many workers across the hospitality industry – and will continue to do so well into the immediate future.

“The creation of our ‘Shaken Not Broken’ fund – with the help of our friends at The Drinks Trust and TiPJAR – is designed to support as many hospitality workers as possible, who are unable to work and finding things financially difficult. We want this to be a broad-based community initiative – building a platform that allows anyone to donate to the fund.

“We encourage suppliers and agencies alike that are involved in the hospitality industry, and consumers too, to show they care about the hospitality industry by contributing a virtual tip to front-line workers who run our amazing venues and make the world’s best drinks here in the UK.”