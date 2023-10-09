Campari Academy comes to BCB

This year’s Bar Convent Berlin will see the Campari Academy have its own suite at the Grand Campari Hotel, aiming to be the hub for all things education.

Campari Academy will be hosting workshops focusing on bartender basics, from cocktail methods to techniques, as well as industry talks to inspire conversations and bartenders the tools they need to succeed.

Creative director, Monica Berg, said: “Campari Academy is a global hub that seeks to continuously expand knowledge and inspire industry professionals no matter what level their expertise or background may be.

“Over the year we have been curating and showcasing talks at industry trade shows and I'm excited to be presenting our line-up for BCB in the Campari Academy Suite,” Berg added.

On October 9-10, the Campari Academy Suite will be open to provide in person and live masterclasses and talks to the community attending BCB.

The programme is curated by Berg and will feature speakers ranging from Daniel Waddy and Kevin Armstrong, with a workshop on Round building, to Don Lee and Dave Arnold, from New York, who will look into various cocktail-making techniques.

There will also be talks by relevant figures in the bar industry, such as Billy Wagner, Hannah Lanfear, Anistatia Miller, Jeffrey Morgenthaler and Christian Delpech.

Places are limited and on a first come first serve basis with pre-registration is required. For those unable to join in person, the Campari Academy Suite Talks are available live on the Bar Show Show with Monica Berg and Dean Callan.

A detailed programme overview and further information can be found here.