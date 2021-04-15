Shanghai’s Epic wins Asia's 50 Best Campari One To Watch

Shanghai’s Epic has become the first mainland China bar to be named Campari One To Watch by Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

The Campari One To Watch award is given to a rising-star bar that has the potential to break into the main 50 Best list in the coming years and Epic has been building a reputation since its inception in 2014.

Epic has become best known for its disco playlists and signature Espresso Martini and founder Cross Yu believes flexibility is key to the menu.

“The menu showcases the kinds of things that represent us, but in truth, 50% of guests ask for the bartender’s choice,” said Yu.

“We often write down bespoke recipes on the back of napkins with the guest’s name, signature and the date, and then they take a photo. If they’re traveling and miss their own drink, they can show the bartender the recipe and recreate a taste of home.”

Yu also believes this most recent success is a sign of things to come from Shanghai in the coming years.

“It shows that people around the globe are beginning to know who we are and watch what we do. It also means a lot of responsibility for the team in the future – we have to be better and better,” added Yu.

“China’s cocktail culture is growing so fast, and Shanghai has advanced to a level where you can experience something quite special while at the same time enjoying the benefits of an international city where everything is easy, accessible and ultra-modern – that’s the whole country’s focus at the moment.

“There are a lot of bars that really hit these marks with their playlists, drinks, service and design.”

The announcement of Epic’s success as Campari One To Watch comes ahead of this year’s Asia’s 50 Best virtual ceremony, which will take place on 6 May, streamed on The World's 50 Best Bars Facebook and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channel.