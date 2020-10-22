Carlos I commemorates 130th anniversary with exclusive brandy

Master blender Ignacio Lozano worked with the finest holandas in his private reserve to create this exclusive brandy.

The holandas have all been aged for decades, and for the first time ever, two of the centennial butts of the Carlos I founding solera were completely emptied to create Carlos 130.

It was the only brandy de Jerez to win a coveted double gold medal at the International Spirits Challenge 2020. Bodegas Osborne also won a gold medal for its Carlos 1520 Gran Reserva brandy.

There are just 1,665 bottles of Carlos 130 available, retailing for €250 at the online store. More than 40% have already been reserved for brandy lovers and collectors in Germany, Switzerland and China.

Lozano, who signed each bottle, said: “This limited edition brings a new perspective to the story of our 130th anniversary and is the ideal way to celebrate this great moment for Carlos I.”

Carlos I is the bestselling brandy de Jerez brand in the world. The limited-edition bottle takes inspiration from the armour worn by knights in the 16th century.

Tasting Notes:

Appearance: intensely dark mahogany with golden notes and opulent, copious tears due to its extensive ageing.

Aroma: a balance between the freshness and intensity of candied citrus and spices that gives way to a minerality of exceptional elegance.

Taste: velvety on the palate, at the same time presenting an explosion of aromas including ginger, nutmeg, sandalwood and lavender honey, with an long finish that leaves complex notes of licorice and noble wood.