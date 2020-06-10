Jägermeister to donate €1m from proceeds of limited-edition bottle

Jägermeister has launched a limited-edition #SaveTheNight bottle designed to support the bar trade in various key markets around the world.

The bottles will be sold from today in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, the UK, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Argentina and South Africa. They will go on sale in South Korea, China and Australia in August.

Jägermeister will then donate €1 million from the proceeds to support bartenders and club owners in these markets during these challenging times for the sector.

Peggy Gou, a Berlin-based artist and DJ, is the ambassador for the project, which will be backed by a social media campaign.

“The nightlife community is suffering and we need to stand together and help each other through this very tough situation,” she said. “If we can find a way forward, I’m sure our best nights are yet to come.”

Designer Max Löffler and London agency Here Design created the limited-edition bottle.

Gunar Splanemann, head of global innovation and design at Jägermeister, said: “With this unique initiative, we want to emphasize the importance of stepping in and helping.

“Global nightlife is truly under severe threat. We offer our fans a bottle they hopefully love with our approach to solidarity, which I am sure they share.

“This exceptional project symbolizes the spirit, the strong cohesion and the high devotion the global nightlife community stands for and that Jägermeister has been an integral part of for decades.”