Seignette VS gets nationwide UK distribution

13 October, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Leading UK spirits distributor Hi Spirits, part of the Sazerac company, has launched Seignette VS, described as ‘a contemporary homage to the original Seignette cognac’, established 200 years ago.

Seignette VS contemporary aesthetic and depth of flavour is aiming to engage a new generation of cognac drinkers and inspire bartenders through its versatility in cocktails and mixed drinks.

Clive Carpenter, general manager, Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac said: “This is a cognac for those people who think cognac ‘isn’t for them', the launch of Seignette will be a breath of fresh air for the cognac category in the UK market.”

Seignette VS cognac is distributed by Hi-Spirits in the UK and available through wholesalers nationwide. It will launch in Waitrose online and in-store from 15th October 2020, with an RRP of £32.

Seignette VS is said to have notes of “dried apricot, vanilla and hints of honeysuckle on the nose, followed by oaky vanilla notes, a touch of citrus and a long, creamy finish on the palate”.

