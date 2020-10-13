Seignette VS gets nationwide UK distribution

Seignette VS contemporary aesthetic and depth of flavour is aiming to engage a new generation of cognac drinkers and inspire bartenders through its versatility in cocktails and mixed drinks.
Clive Carpenter, general manager, Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac said: “This is a cognac for those people who think cognac ‘isn’t for them', the launch of Seignette will be a breath of fresh air for the cognac category in the UK market.”
Seignette VS cognac is distributed by Hi-Spirits in the UK and available through wholesalers nationwide. It will launch in Waitrose online and in-store from 15th October 2020, with an RRP of £32.
Seignette VS is said to have notes of “dried apricot, vanilla and hints of honeysuckle on the nose, followed by oaky vanilla notes, a touch of citrus and a long, creamy finish on the palate”.