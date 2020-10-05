Diplomatico Selección de Familia released

It is described as a spicy and rich dark rum with a robust and elegant body, designed to celebrate Diplomático’s rum-making expertise, heritage and provenance.

Selección de Familia is made from molasses and sugar cane honeys, distilled in copper pot stills combined with batch kettle and column distillation, and then aged for up to 12 years in American white oak, ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks.

It has an abv of 43% and an rrp of £55. Speciality Brands is the exclusive distributor in the UK, targeting bars, restaurants and specialist retailers.

Diplomatico chief executive José Rafael Ballesteros Melendez said: “A passion for artisanal rum-making traditions flows through our family’s veins. We have used our skills and knowledge to create a distinguished rum that evokes this unique character and this is why we have called it Diplomático Selección de Familia.”