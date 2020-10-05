Diplomatico Selección de Familia released

05 October, 2020
By Martin Green

Venezuelan producer Diplomatico is targeting rum connoisseurs with a new high-end expression called Selección de Familia.

It is described as a spicy and rich dark rum with a robust and elegant body, designed to celebrate Diplomático’s rum-making expertise, heritage and provenance.

Selección de Familia is made from molasses and sugar cane honeys, distilled in copper pot stills combined with batch kettle and column distillation, and then aged for up to 12 years in American white oak, ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks.

It has an abv of 43% and an rrp of £55. Speciality Brands is the exclusive distributor in the UK, targeting bars, restaurants and specialist retailers.

Diplomatico chief executive José Rafael Ballesteros Melendez said: “A passion for artisanal rum-making traditions flows through our family’s veins. We have used our skills and knowledge to create a distinguished rum that evokes this unique character and this is why we have called it Diplomático Selección de Familia.” 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: de, rum, celebrate, making, selección, selección de, familia, rich, diplomatico, robust, elegant, de familia, celebrate diplomático’s, called selección, expression called, venezuelan producer diplomatico, targeting rum connoisseurs, diplomático’s rum making, celebrate diplomático’s rum, expression called selección




Comment

Nick Strangeway

NOTHING'S NORMAL

Happy customers across the UK enjoyed their first pints and non-homemade cocktails at the start of July as its hospitality sector reopened after months of lockdown. But normal service has hardly resumed.

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter