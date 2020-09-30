Código 1530 Tequila lands major distribution deal

MONARQ Group will be the exclusive distributor of the full Código 1530 Tequila range for Latin America, the Caribbean and US duty-free markets.

Robert de Monchy, founder and CEO of MONARQ Group, said: “We have been carefully following and analysing the latest trends in the tequila category, especially in its leading export market, the US.

“During the last decade, consumers have been constantly trading up to higher quality products. Código 1530 Tequila is very well positioned in the ultra-premium segment of the market, while also offering a unique proposition of natural pink tequila, Código 1530 Tequila Rosa.

“We just love this type of true innovation, fully matching our company’s DNA. Hence, no surprise that we are truly excited to partner with Código 1530 Tequila, introducing this wonderful brand in the domestic and duty-free markets of Latin America and the Caribbean plus US duty-free.”

Código 1530 Tequila joins MONARQ Group’s premium alcoholic beverages portfolio which includes Jack Daniel’s, Heineken, Woodford Reserve, Peroni, Licor 43, Luxardo, Bols, Fernet Branca and Gosling’s Rum.