Lucky Saint gains UK nationwide listing

Working closely with Majestic’s expert in-store staff, Lucky Saint founder Luke Boase will host a series of tasting and training sessions across six regions via Zoom.

“Launching into Majestic is a huge moment for us; the staff’s expertise and passion will be vital to delivering Lucky Saint’s story to customers across the UK,” said Boase.



“With Sober October fast approaching there’s never been a better time to add a case of Lucky Saint to your Majestic order.”

Majestic’s COO, Robert Cooke, added: “There’s a real momentum we're seeing from consumers to try low and no alcohol drinks, but first and foremost the quality has to be exceptional.

“With this new addition, we believe we've got it absolutely spot on. There's a fantastic backstory, innovative brewing and a truly great taste.

In January of this year Lucky Saint (0.5% abv) was the first independent alcohol-free lager to be served on draught, serving pints in more than 50 pubs and restaurants across London.

During lockdown the brand also became the second best-selling non-alcoholic lager on Amazon and with its new partnership at Majestic, Lucky Saint will be available in cases of 12, RRP £24.