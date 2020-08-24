Tito's Handmade Vodka appoints C&C Group as UK distributor

Tito’s Handmade Vodka has appointed C&C Group as its exclusive distributor for the UK market.

Tito’s overtook Smirnoff as the bestselling spirits brand in the US in 2019, according to IWSR, and it is now sold in 145 international markets.

International managing director John McDonnell said: “To maximize our impact and investment in the UK, we made a strategic decision to no longer use an importer in the region, but rather to go directly to the distributor.

“Beyond supply and delivery, C&C Group has a strong track record of building and growing iconic brands. We’re thrilled to work together to introduce more people across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland to Tito’s.”

C&C produces Scottish beer brand Tennent’s and cider brand Magners. It bought Matthew Clark and Bibendum from the collapsed Conviviality empire in 2018, which made it one of the UK’s leading distributors of spirits, wine and beer.

Chief operating officer Andrea Pozzi said: “Tito’s Handmade Vodka has quickly become one of the most respected spirits in the world, not just for its high quality and versatility, but also due to the brand’s commitment to supporting local communities. We’re honoured to add Tito’s to our growing portfolio of world-class spirits.”