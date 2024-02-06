Tito's makes UK changes and supports Equal Measures

Tito’s Handmade Vodka has appointed Spirit Cartel as its new distributor for the UK and signed a sponsorship deal with Equal Measures.

Founded in 2012, Spirit Cartel is a London-based distributor which has a portfolio spanning several categories, while Equal Measures is a non-profit organisation that champions equality, diversity, and inclusion.

“According to IWSR, premium vodka volume in the UK is forecasted to grow by almost +58% from 2022 to 2027. Clearly, the UK is an important market for a brand like Tito’s, and so it’s imperative that we have the right distributor, a team that understands how to build brands and increase market share,” said John McDonnell, managing director, international, at Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

“But distribution is only one element of a brand’s local success, so is building meaningful relationships with the trade and supporting the local hospitality community. That’s truly what Tito’s is all about. We’re honoured to work with Equal Measures in the UK, joining with them to ensure long-lasting positive change in our industry.”

Established in 2020, Equal Measures works in a multi-faceted, integrated manner with individuals and the industry at large to draw attention to inequality and take active steps towards stamping it out for good.