Espanita Tequila Armando Christian Pérez Pitbull

Pitbull becomes latest celebrity tequila ambassador with Espanita

28 July, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Espanita Tequila has announced music artist Armando Christian Pérez, best known as ‘Pitbull', as its strategic advisor and global brand ambassador.

Espanita Tequila is 100% agave and has blanco, reposado and anejo expressions, retailing for $26.99 - $34.99 depending on the age.

“I’m proud to be part of a brand that has won so many awards and I’ve been drinking and sending Espanita to family, friends and business partners around the world. I'm excited to join this brand on its exciting journey,” said Pitbull.

Terms of the deal are private, but the partnership includes equity in the brand for Pitbull and a long-term commitment to the continued growth of Espanita and its family of artisanal, ultra-premium tequilas.

“The popularity of tequila in the US and globally is on the rise as consumers shift their preferences towards super-premium, 100% Blue Agave brands”, said Marina Wilson, president and founder of Espanita Tequila.

“Positioning Espanita in the fastest growing price segment of the tequila industry, we hope to make our spirits accessible to tequila lovers both in domestic and international markets and encourage them to enjoy artisanal tequila both as sippers and in a variety of mixed drinks”.

