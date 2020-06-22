Brits experiment with "home mixology" during lockdown

22 June, 2020
By Martin Green

A Fever-Tree survey suggests that a third of Brits use an evening drink to mark the end of the working day during the lockdown.

The mixer brand commissioned Perspectus Global to poll 2,000 British adults on their drinking habits during these unprecedented times.

The survey found that a third said that having the ritual of the evening drink is a good way to differentiate between the working day and home life

They said they have more time to devote to this at-home drinking occasion, because they are not commuting, and 35% said a long mixed drinking is “the perfect end of day treat”.

It noted a growing interest in “home mixology”, with a quarter of respondents experimenting with new serves during the lockdown.

Fever-Tree has responded by launching virtual masterclasses and festivals to provide drinkers with inspiration.

Rose Cottingham, head of innovation at Fever-Tree, said: “Our research gives us a fascinating insight into the shifting consumer habits of our nation at this time. We know people are looking to food and drink as a way to create a sense of occasion at home, and are looking to brands like Fever-Tree for inspiration in complementing the spirits they have at home – both old and new - to create delicious long mixed drinks, and each of our premium mixers has been crafted to do just this.

“With spirits sales soaring, we want to help people elevate their at-home drinks like the G&T, highballs and summer spritzes, and bring life back to home happy hour in the simplest way.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: drink, drinking, home, brits, day, working, evening, growing interest, fever tree, lockdown, tree, fever, working day, evening drink, “home mixology”, home drinking occasion, rose cottingham head, inspiration rose cottingham, launching virtual masterclasses, lockdown fever tree




Comment

Philip Duff

Duff Said: Awash with rum

As the weather gets bleak Philip Duff turns to the warming notes of rum for comfort. But there are currently several elements unsettling the category

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter