The mixer brand commissioned Perspectus Global to poll 2,000 British adults on their drinking habits during these unprecedented times.
The survey found that a third said that having the ritual of the evening drink is a good way to differentiate between the working day and home life
They said they have more time to devote to this at-home drinking occasion, because they are not commuting, and 35% said a long mixed drinking is “the perfect end of day treat”.
It noted a growing interest in “home mixology”, with a quarter of respondents experimenting with new serves during the lockdown.
Fever-Tree has responded by launching virtual masterclasses and festivals to provide drinkers with inspiration.
Rose Cottingham, head of innovation at Fever-Tree, said: “Our research gives us a fascinating insight into the shifting consumer habits of our nation at this time. We know people are looking to food and drink as a way to create a sense of occasion at home, and are looking to brands like Fever-Tree for inspiration in complementing the spirits they have at home – both old and new - to create delicious long mixed drinks, and each of our premium mixers has been crafted to do just this.
“With spirits sales soaring, we want to help people elevate their at-home drinks like the G&T, highballs and summer spritzes, and bring life back to home happy hour in the simplest way.”