A Fever-Tree survey suggests that a third of Brits use an evening drink to mark the end of the working day during the lockdown.

The mixer brand commissioned Perspectus Global to poll 2,000 British adults on their drinking habits during these unprecedented times.

The survey found that a third said that having the ritual of the evening drink is a good way to differentiate between the working day and home life

They said they have more time to devote to this at-home drinking occasion, because they are not commuting, and 35% said a long mixed drinking is “the perfect end of day treat”.

It noted a growing interest in “home mixology”, with a quarter of respondents experimenting with new serves during the lockdown.

Fever-Tree has responded by launching virtual masterclasses and festivals to provide drinkers with inspiration.

Rose Cottingham, head of innovation at Fever-Tree, said: “Our research gives us a fascinating insight into the shifting consumer habits of our nation at this time. We know people are looking to food and drink as a way to create a sense of occasion at home, and are looking to brands like Fever-Tree for inspiration in complementing the spirits they have at home – both old and new - to create delicious long mixed drinks, and each of our premium mixers has been crafted to do just this.

“With spirits sales soaring, we want to help people elevate their at-home drinks like the G&T, highballs and summer spritzes, and bring life back to home happy hour in the simplest way.”