Patrón Perfectionists postponed until 2021

As a result of the global COVID-19 crisis the sixth edition of Patrón tequila’s Perfectionists cocktail competition has been postponed to 2021.

The Perfectionists competition has grown in reputation over recent years and is now one of the biggest cocktail competitions in the industry.

Adrian Parker, global vice president for marketing at Patrón, says: “Postponing the Perfectionists cocktail competition is the appropriate decision to make in order to respect the health and security measures implemented in each of the countries our Perfectionists come from.



“Despite the lack of a competition, we remain a community and will continue our pledge to the on-trade to help those who have always served us at a time when they need it more than ever.”

Matthew Sykes, senior director, global marketing for Patrón, added: “The Patrón Perfectionists was launched with a vision to build a community of creative and passionate bartenders who could both push the boundaries of cocktail making and showcase artisanal tequila to consumers around the world.



“Today we are incredibly grateful for the number of amazing people who have become part of our Patrón familia and for their contribution and achievements in elevating the drinks experience for consumers, one drink at a time.



“Our vision and our commitment to the community remains unchanged and throughout this time we will be working to give back to bartenders and Perfectionists around the world.”