Pernod Ricard launches free online bartender courses via UN partnership

Pernod Ricard has teamed up with the United Nations to offer a series of free online training modules to help budding bartenders become mixology maestros.

The courses are available via the UN’s EducateAll platform and all adults of legal drinking age can access them.

The focus is on sustainability and it encourages bartenders to follow five key principles: rethink, reduce, reuse, recycle and respect.

The Pernod Ricard team developed the course in partnership with anti-waste bartending duo TrashTiki and the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

The modules explain everything from fresh ingredient use to waste management, along with responsible serves.

Vanessa Wright, vice president for sustainability and responsibility at Pernod Ricard, said: “During the Covid-19 crisis, among other initiatives, our group has been supporting the bartending community through various projects, including Jameson’s partnership with the US Bartenders’ Guild, Pernod Ricard South Africa’s donation to local hospitality workers and the J’aime mon Bistrot programme in France.

“Bartenders, and the hospitality industry more broadly, have always been very important partners, as well as drivers of innovation – perfectly placed at the forefront of our changing world, embedding sustainable and responsible practices and enabling others to do the same.

“In preparing for the future, this online training module is another milestone of our joint journey towards the bar world of tomorrow.”

To access the Bar World of Tomorrow e-learning course, click here.