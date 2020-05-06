Fernet-Branca announces top 12 Coin Challenge entrants

Last month the brand launched a Coin Challenge to help the UK bar industry during the uncertain times of COVID-19 and more than 400 entries have been received.

Bartenders were tasked with designing a new coin for the Fernet-Branca collection, an initiative which was launched in 2010 and are collected by bartenders around the world.

To make the chances of winning high, the top 100 entrants will receive a prize and the bartender with the top design will receive £250, personalised merchandise, accommodation and travel expenses for them and two colleagues to The Bar Back Games.

The top 12 designs can be VOTED ON HERE and voting will be closed on 15 May.