Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs expands distribution with Southern Glazer’s

Dominican Republic’s Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs has announced the expansion of its distribution into the Caribbean, Central America and travel retail through a new agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Through Southern Glazer’s travel retail sales and export division, the agreement will further Chinola’s presence across major airport and cruise port retailers in the Dominican Republic, as it also looks to wider travel retail in the Americas.

Andrew Merinoff, co-founder and chief executive of Chinola, said: “As Chinola continues to expand its presence into new territories, we couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce our portfolio of fresh fruit liqueurs, and bring the tropical flavors of the Dominican Republic to these new markets.”

Phillip Jarrell, vice president of travel retail, cruise and key accounts for Southern Glazer’s travel retail sales and export division, added: “Chinola has been on our team’s radar for years with their Passion Fruit Liqueur’s grassroots success in on-premise programs. Their expansion with mango, and recently pineapple liqueurs, made the brand very desirable for our export world of the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as in cruise food and beverage programs and duty-free shopping.”