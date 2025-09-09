Casa Redondo acquires Sheridan’s from Diageo

Casa Redondo, the Portuguese spirits company behind Licor Beirão and Safari, has acquired Sheridan’s coffee and cream liqueur from Diageo.

The move is Casa Redondo’s second international brand acquisition in two years, after it purchased Safari liqueur last summer.

“Sheridan’s is a unique brand with strong consumer recognition and an enduring identity. Bringing it into our portfolio represents a pivotal moment for Casa Redondo. This acquisition strengthens our international presence and reflects our ambition to build an increasingly global business,” said Daniel Redondo, chief executive of Casa Redondo.

The acquisition marks a milestone in Casa Redondo’s international growth strategy, with Sheridan’s currently distributed in more than 50 markets, and a strong presence across Europe.

To support the move, Casa Redondo will significantly reinforce its commercial, marketing and logistics teams and capabilities, investing in new talent and resources to “ensure a seamless integration and sustained momentum for Sheridan’s in key international markets”, the company said.

Ricardo Redondo, chief financial officer of Casa Redondo, added: “This step consolidates our position as a competitive global player. It also underlines our long-term commitment to sustainable growth and to building stronger partnerships across international markets.”