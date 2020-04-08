Fernet-Branca coin challenge covid-19

Fernet-Branca launches coin competition in COVID-19 aid

08 April, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Fernet-Branca has launched a Coin Challenge to help the UK bar industry during the uncertain times of COVID-19.

Bartenders have been tasked with designing a new coin for the Fernet Branca collection, an indicative which was launched in 2010 and are collected by bartenders around the world.

To make the chances of winning high, the top 100 entrants will receive a prize and the bartender with the top design will receive £250, personalised merchandise, accommodation and travel expenses for them and two colleagues to The Bar Back Games.

Deadline for entries is 15 April and more information including a prize list, design requirements and the announcement date can be found at fernet-branca.co.uk/2020coin.

ENTER HERE

