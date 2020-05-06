Drinktank provides paid work for bartenders during COVID-19 crisis

Drinktank, the world’s first global intelligence network for the drinks trade, has announced a series of initiatives to provide bartenders with paid-for work, which they can do from home.

Drinktank launched in 2017 to recognise the insights bartenders can give to brands, allowing them to collaborate more widely together. All bartenders are paid for the time they spend giving their insights, with 100% of their fee going directly to them.

Drinktank has expanded its capabilities to secure more paid briefs from brands who sign up to work with the network, with all profits being invested back into fees for bartenders.

From simple questionnaires to virtual workshops and new product development, brands can upload briefs for bartenders to access and complete, with payment being made within 12 hours, regardless of brand payment terms with Drinktank.

To ensure widespread accessibility and opportunity across markets, more bartenders than ever before will be able to take part in brands’ briefs as the bartender selection function has been revised to even the playing field.

Whereas before the process was to opt-in if you had interest in the brief and then wait to be selected/accept this selection, places will now be allocated to ensure an equal distribution of fees across the collective.

To sign up, simply visit drinktank.global/register and fill out the entry form. Once submitted, the Drinktank team will review and accept your membership to allow you to view briefs on the interactive portal.

If you’re a brand and are interesting in providing bartenders with at-home, paid-for work please email think@drinktank.global.