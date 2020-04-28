Mr Lyan and Tails launch Victory Fizz in aid of NHS

Tails Cocktails, Europe’s largest batched cocktail brand, has collaborated with bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana to create the Victory Fizz cocktail in celebration of the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

A limited number of 75 bottles will be released on Friday, 1 May, and can be ordered at tailscocktails.com to celebrate VE Day on 8 May, with all profits going to the current front line, NHS Charities Together.

“Since the outbreak of Covid-19, our nurses and doctors have truly become our national heroes. We want to raise a glass of Victory to our current front line. On a personal note, Tails would like to specifically support the brave NHS Midwives, as my wife and I are expecting our third child, fortuitously due also on the 8 May,” said Tails founder and CEO Nick Wall.

Chetiyawardana (Mr Lyan), added: “There’s a real synergy between us and Tails where we’re both trying to create great drinks for people to share regardless of their setting. We also really care for honest, important causes, and to celebrate these moments even when circumstances stack against us.”

Victory Fizz is made up of Bombay Sapphire gin, RAF English Breakfast Tea from the Rare Tea Company, lemon verbena, wild strawberry and vermouth. The recommended serve is chilled in a flute with tonic in equal parts and a ribbon of cucumber as garnish.

Each 1L bottle contains 10 x 100ml serves and is available for £30 from 1 May at tailscocktails.com with free deliveries on all UK orders.