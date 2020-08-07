Mr Lyan's Cub closes permanently

Cub, the Hoxton venue by Ryan Chetiyawardana (Mr Lyan) and Doug McMaster, will not re-open at its site following lockdown.

Launched in September 2017 on the site of Mr Lyan’s first bar, White Lyan, the award-winning restaurant was innovative in its approach of providing guests with a drinks-led dining experience.

Its focus on sustainability looked at minimising waste as well as challenging larger food systems and supply chains, creating dishes and drinks out of ‘abundant’ ingredients, demonstrating that luxury doesn’t have to be wasteful.

“Cub was named as the baby of the group – it was precious and important – and it is incredibly sad to see it go,” said Mr Lyan. “What the team created was something we were truly in awe of – something that reflected our desire to provide a super fun space for our guests, that also showed that our generation could have a positive impact on the world through food and drink.

“Although it won't reopen as a permanent space, we certainly will continue its legacy as that still stands strong, and something we hope to bring back in the future.”

The Lyan team plans to continue the Cub brand, with the possibility of pop-ups and events in the future. Lyan Studio, the Mr Lyan creative agency, will continue to be based there.