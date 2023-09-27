Mr Lyan to host multi-venue takeover for 10th anniversary

Mr Lyan is hosting a takeover of Sea Containers in London to celebrate 10 years since the opening of the company’s first venue.

The takeover will see current venues Cub, White Lyan, Super Lyan and Silver Lyan reconstructed in hotel guest rooms at Sea Containers alongside Lyaness on the ground floor.

Each bar will offer a selection of signature cocktails, including White Lyan’s Beeswax Old Fashioned, Super Lyan’s Beatle Beetle Bug, Silver Lyan’s Presidential Gift and Cub’s Krug Jelly. Resurrected favourites also include the Pinnacle Point Fizz and the Koji Hardshake.

In addition, Seed Library, Super Lyan, Lyaness and Silver Lyan will all run a celebratory ‘Lyan X’ menu for the duration of the event.

Working behind the bar and on the floor will be current and former Lyan team members including founder Ryan Chetiyawardana, Iain Griffiths, Alex Lawrence, James Wheeler and bartenders from Super Lyan and Silver Lyan flying in from the US and across Europe.

Cub is available as a separate experience, offering diners five dishes and five cocktails for £150, with former Cub chefs Doug McMaster and Matthew Scott taking the lead.

“It’s been incredible to see all we’ve been able to achieve through the venues over the years–having had our teams, menus, design, experiences and more get international acclaim has been wonderful,” said Chetiyawardana.

“But the most amazing thing personally to me has been to see all the incredible people come through the company–they’ve shaped the whole endeavour in the most amazing ways, and to see them continue to grow with us, or go on to make an incredible impact around the world is what the whole project was about.”

Tickets, priced at £100 for a 3-hour experience, include a welcome drink, access to all four bars, and a cocktail in each. Cub is available to book separately for dinner reservations, with five dishes and five cocktails priced at £150pp.

DRINK SPECS

White Lyan’s Beeswax Old Fashioned (Macallan Double Cask 12yo, sugar, bitters, beeswax egg)

Super Lyan’s Beatle Beetle Bug (Cornflake Patrón, oat dulce de leche, crickets, tea, citrus)

Silver Lyan’s Presidential Gift (Glenfiddich 12yo, DC honey, applejack bitters)

Cub’s Krug Jelly (Krug Grande Cuvée, water jelly)