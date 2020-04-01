Corona sales benefit from COVID-19 pandemic

Corona beer has seen a “spike” in sales due to the outbreak of global pandemic COVID-19 over the past month according to a report by IWSR.

The report also says that US off trade sales witnessed a surge of 55% at the end of March as consumers continued to stockpile ahead of a nationwide lockdown from the virus.

The reported stated: “Corona brands have seen a spike with sales volumes up 28.8%. Across social media, consumers highlight Corona brand purchases as a tongue-in-cheek response to the term ‘coronavirus’.”

The AB Inbev brand was originally reported in early march to have suffered damages when a poll was released by 5W Public Relations stating that 38% of beer-drinking Americans would no longer by Corona due to fears of contracting the virus.

Maggie Bowman, senior director of communications at Constellation Brands, the beer’s US exporter, said: “Despite the misinformation circulating, consumer sentiment and sales remain strong. Consumers understand there’s no linkage between the virus and our business.”