Zamora Company donates €400,000 to social charities in aid of COVID-19

Zamora Company has implemented a series of measures to alleviate the effects that COVID-19 is having on social life and business in Spain.

The Madrid-based company will donate €400,000 to different associations that work proactively supporting the most disadvantaged groups in society.

The Zamora Company will make this financial contribution to entities with social missions such as the Red Cross, Caritas or the Food Bank Foundation.



Emilio Restoy, Zamora Company CEO said: “It is a duty for us as a socially responsible company to contribute during a situation as exceptional as this, and for this reason we will spare no effort in helping those who we believe are more vulnerable right now.”

The wineries and production centres remain open to face the growing demand of the off trade channel in Spain, which has increased since the outbreak of COVID-19.